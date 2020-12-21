Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix’s For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Netflix

After FKA twigs slapped the actor with a lawsuit alleging him of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, the streaming giant scrubs his name from the ‘Pieces of a Woman’ publicity materials.

Netflix is distancing itself from Shia LaBeouf amid allegations of abuse and sexual battery launched against him by his former girlfriend FKA twigs. After the British singer filed a lawsuit against the American actor, the streaming giant has removed his name from the “Pieces of a Woman” For Your Consideration page.

According to IndieWire which first reported of the change, the “Transformers” star was initially included in the publicity materials on the awards page for the upcoming film starring him alongside Vanessa Kirby. However, his name is now no longer listed among those the streamer is pushing for film prizes and is not included in the film’s synopsis on the site.

Netflix has not addressed its decision to remove LaBeouf’s name from all publicity materials of “Pieces of a Woman”. This, however, comes after twigs accused the 34-year-old actor of assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018.

In the lawsuit, she detailed an incident which happened on Valentine’s Day in 2019, during which he allegedly drove recklessly while pressing her to declare her love for him by threatening to purposefully crash the car. In another occasion, the “Two Weeks” singer said that the former Disney Channel star choked her in the middle of night.

Responding to the lawsuit, LaBeouf said in a statement, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel… I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” While he apologized for his his aggressive behavior, he insisted that “many of these allegations are not true.”