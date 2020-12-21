Shahid Kapoor’s latest pictures are too hot to handle



Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor has given several hits over the years and last year was one of the best for him as his solo release Kabir Singh was a blockbuster. Now, the actor is waiting for the release of Jersey. He recently wrapped up shooting for the project just a couple of days back. The actor is busy taking some time off now.

Today, he took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself lazing around. He looked totally amazing in these clicks as he flaunted his sleek sunglasses as well as a super jacket. Shahid shared the pictures on his social media and within a few hours, they went viral with lots of likes and comments on them. Check out his latest clicks below…