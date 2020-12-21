Save $10 on Turtle Beach Xbox Gaming Headset at Best Buy

The holiday season is the perfect time for gamers to upgrade their gear, as retailers keep rolling out gaming deals for consoles, games, and accessories. If you’re on the hunt for gaming headset deals, take a look at Best Buy’s offer for the Turtle Beach Recon 70 gaming headset for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S that slashes $10 off its original price of $40, bringing it down to just $30. However, if you want to get the headset before the season of gifting ends, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70, officially licensed for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, is optimized to deliver Microsoft’s Windows Sonic surround sound on Xbox through its 40mm over-ear speakers and is also compatible with Dolby Atmos for Headphones. Games, movies, and music come to life through the wired gaming headset, which is also compatible with other devices such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 features a lightweight design with a padded headband and ear cushions, which make sure you remain comfortable while wearing the headset even after hours of playing your favorite games. The ear cushions are wrapped in synthetic leather for added comfort, and also for better bass response and noise isolation.

The gaming headset’s high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, so you won’t have any miscommunication with your online teammates. If you’re not using it, you can flip it up to mute, hiding it into the Turtle Beach Recon 70’s design.

Any gamer who owns an Xbox will benefit from owning the Turtle Beach Recon 70, which enables an immersive audio experience and clear communication with allies in online multiplayer matches. The gaming headset for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is currently on sale on Best Buy with a $10 discount, bringing its price down to just $30 from its original price of $40. You’ll need to act fast if you want to give the Turtle Beach Recon 70 as a gift to a loved one or to yourself over the holidays though, so you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

