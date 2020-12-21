Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro will borrow the AirPods Max’s best feature

Last week, we got our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro in a 360-degree animation posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass. The upcoming true wireless earbuds have now leaked again, this time courtesy of the Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app that appeared on the Galaxy Store earlier than expected.
An APK teardown of the app has revealed that Samsung’s next pair of true wireless earbuds will have a feature similar to “Spatial Audio” on Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Samsung’s version of the feature uses head tracking to deliver a theater-like surround experience, but will only work on Samsung devices running Android 11.
The upcoming wireless earbuds will also offer a new “Voice detect” feature, which will allow it to automatically enable Ambient mode and “lower media volume to make conversation easier.” Additionally, the APK teardown confirms the presence of Active Noise Cancellation. Since the Galaxy Buds Pro will have a more traditional in-ear design, they are expected to offer much better noise cancellation than the Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently Samsung’s best wireless earbuds.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro at its Unpacked event on January 14, alongside the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones. The earbuds will be available in three color options: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black.
