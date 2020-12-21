Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are $149 on Amazon right now

Though they certainly aren’t for everyone, I’m still a big fan of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live because they remain the most comfortable wireless earbuds I’ve ever used.
Unlike the AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds+ and even the Pixel Buds (2020), Samsung’s oddly-shaped, bean-like earbuds can be worn for hours since they sit in your outer ear.
In my review of the Buds Live from earlier this year, I praised their sound quality and fit but criticized their lack of effective active noise-cancelling and expensive price tag. That said, I still gave the earbuds I like to affectionately still call ‘The Beanz’ a 9.5/10 in my review.
If you’ve been waiting for a sale before picking up the Galaxy Buds Live, now is your chance. In true Amazon sale fashion, the ‘Bronze’ Buds Live are on sale for $149 from $204, while the ‘Black’ colour is on sale for $149, down from $193, and the ‘White’ hue is on for $149, down from $185.
It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has the Buds Live in all three colours available for $149, which is $50 off their regular price of $199.
For more on the Galaxy Buds Live, check out my review of the Bluetooth earbuds.
