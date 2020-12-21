Samsung TV Plus coming to India in 2021, confirms company – Latest News

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch Samsung TV Plus — company’s smart TV video service — in India in 2021, said the company in a press statement.

As of now, the company has launched the service in 12 countries including Australia, Brazil, US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea. In 2021, the service is set to come to Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries.

For those unaware, the Samsung TV Plus is an OTT streaming service that is integrated into Samsung’s Smart TV platform and doesn’t require an additional subscription. It comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs since 2016 in aforementioned countries where the service is already available.

Samsung claims that the TV Plus service has partnered with around 300 broadcast networks, content platforms and digital creators.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how consumers spend time at home and how much they value access to great media content,” said Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We have seen TVs become the center of entertainment – from being a source of news to a streaming on-demand partner. With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world.”

