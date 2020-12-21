Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Samsung may launch Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in the second half of 2021 – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics giant Samsung is expected to launch its new A-series of smartphones — Galaxy A22 5G by the second half of 2021. According to a report by a Korean publication Daum.net, Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in the second half of 2021.

The report also revealed that the company might price the

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone KRW 200,000 (Rs 13,300). The report also adds that India and other Southeast Asian countries are important markets for Samsung, so it is possible that the company might launch the smartphone at the same time in these markets. The report also mentions that ahead of the launch of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the company might also launch the slightly expensive Galaxy A32 5G smartphone.

The report also adds that with the launch of affordable Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung might compete with other smartphones like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and others. On the other hand, a tipster named Abhishek Yadav also tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimesity 700 processor.

Recently,

Samsung confirmed that it will launch its next generation Exynos chipset on January 12, 2021. The company took to Twitter to share a teaser of the upcoming Exynos launch. The teaser posted by the company reads, “#Exynos_is_back A whole new Exynos is coming. January 12th, 2021.”

Samsung will be launching the processor ahead of the rumoured launch of Galaxy S21 series which is expected to take place on January 14, 2021. So, it is possible that the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Exynos 2100 chipset.

