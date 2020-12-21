Roethlisberger plans to return for 18th season in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have at least another season to figure out what life beyond Ben Roethlisberger will look like. The veteran quarterback said in the past he intends to play out the remainder of his current deal, and it appears that decision hasn’t changed.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger intends to return for his 18th season in 2021 because he’s having “too much fun” and “likes his team too much to walk away from it after the 2020 season.” The 38-year-old is due over $41 million next season, which is the final year of his current deal.

Roethlisberger has gotten pretty banged up this season, which caused pundits to speculate whether or not he’d be willing to continue slinging footballs next season. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion has put up some pretty impressive numbers in his return to the field, completing 66.2% of his passes for 3,292 yards and 29 touchdowns against interceptions en route to an 11-2 record.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have three more games on the 2020 campaign, including a Monday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh will then finish the season against the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns before preparing for the postseason.