Ripple CEO says the SEC will file a suit against the company over the alleged sale of unlicensed securities, calls it a parting shot by the Trump administration (Jeff John Roberts/Fortune)

Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:

Ripple CEO says the SEC will file a suit against the company over the alleged sale of unlicensed securities, calls it a parting shot by the Trump administration  —  Ripple, one of the most important companies in the cryptocurrency industry, said Monday evening that the Securities …

