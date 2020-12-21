Riley Keough Talks First Christmas Without Brother

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough shared a post about how she has been feeling this holiday season. The family lost her brother, Benjamin this summer. Like many other families, the first Christmas without a loved one can be extremely difficult. She opened up about her grief and sent love to others dealing with the same thing.

Riley shared a photo of herself and her late brother. She wrote, “Its going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can’t describe how painful it is. I’m thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love. And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away. ❤️”

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter shares more about her grief this holiday season

She shared a similar post back in October on what would have been his 28th birthday. She shared several photos of the two of them, including some when they were kids. Her mother, Lisa Marie, also shared a post on his birthday.

Lida Marie wrote, “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland near his grandfather, Elvis Presley. Sending our condolences to the family and all of those missing their loved ones this year.