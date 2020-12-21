Rickey Smiley Blasts Journalist For ‘Negative & Messy’ Article

Radio personality Rickey Smiley has called out a journalist who he accused of being “messy.”

The AJC ran an article on Smiley’s show switching stations. The Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9 will be moved to Classix 102.9 and radio personality Headkrack will take over the morning show slot at 107.9.

Rickey did not like the way the article was written:

“So I was reading The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A statement written by Rodney Ho, who is actually a friend of The Morning Show, very nice guy. But it just always seems like sometimes in his editorials, if that’s what you call it, can come off a little bit negative and messy,” he said.

He continued: “Where it says…the topic is ‘Headkrack’s Morning Show replaces Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show at Hot 107.9’ which is true. Headkrack’s Morning Show is replacing Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show on Hot 107.9 but what you didn’t put in the headline is that [my] morning show will be moved to Classix. That’s the other station, the property that Urban One radio owns. So basically I’m just being moved over to another station and Headkrack is going to be on Hot 107.9.”