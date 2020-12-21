Returned Victorian traveller tested positive to COVID-19 after visiting Sydney hotspot

A teenage traveller who has returned to Victoria after visiting the Northern Beaches in New South Wales has tested positive to COVID-19.

The 15-year-old girl acquired the virus from the Sydney hotspot was identified today after the state recorded 53 days of no local infections.

Close contacts are currently understood to be limited, with contact tracing underway and further investigations ongoing.

“At this stage there are no exposure sites but if this changes we will provide further updates. Anyone who has returned from the Northern Beaches area, Greater Sydney or the Central Coast needs to get tested and quarantine for 14 days,” Victoria Health said.

Health Minister Martin Foley today confirmed a young person from the Moonee Valley area in Melbourne had visited several “high risk” sites in Sydney’s northern beaches and returned with their parent.

The 15-year-old is isolating and rapid response testing for all close contacts is underway.

Checkpoint at the NSW Victorian border in Wodonga for people travelling between from NSW. People travelling from the covid red zone in Sydney have to self isolate for 14 days when entering Victoria. (Justin McManus)

Mr Foley said as of last night, 17 people, including a family of five, have been transferred to Victoria’s hotel quarantining program from New South Wales.

Two new cases have also been identified in overseas travellers hotel quarantine.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Deputy Secretary Jeroen Weimar said the department has been in contact with over 1000 hotels to identify any Northern Beaches travellers and from that have identified 36 people of interest who they are now in contact with.

“They will be tested and encouraged to isolate until we’ve seen their results,” he said.

“At this point in , we’re dealing with a total of 300 identified close contacts from the New South Wales cluster.”

The teenage traveller contracted the virus on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. (AP)

The news comes as traffic piles up along the NSW-Victorian border on the second day of renewed travel restrictions.

Victoria has declared the entirety of Greater Sydney, as well as the Central Coast and Wollongong, hotspots meaning anyone living in those areas must undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine if they wish to enter the state.

Victorians hoping to return home for Christmas and New Year were also given until midnight to cross the border, adding to the flood of interstate travellers in the last hours.

Extended wait times are expected again today after lengthy delays across the state’s 32 border checkpoints.

Police have been forced to open a second lane to ease congestion at the checkpoint this morning however delays are expected to worsen as the day goes on.