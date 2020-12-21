Read this before you see The White Tiger

In addition to starring in The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also an executive producer on the film. But the driving force behind this adaptation is filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who directed the movie based on his adapted screenplay. A North Carolina native, Bahrani has been making films that have earned rave reviews for years, starting with 2005’s Man Push Cart. Meanwhile, his third film, 2008’s Goodbye Solo, was a critical smash, and inspired legendary movie critic Roger Ebert to call him “the new great American director” in 2009. By 2018, Bahrani teamed up with Michael B. Jordan to adapt Ray Bradbury’s dystopian classic Fahrenheit 451 for HBO.

As it happens, Bahrani was more or less destined to helm the adaptation of this book, as he was actually a pretty major part of it getting written in the first place: Bahrani attended Columbia University with The White Tiger author Aravind Adiga. Bahrani explained his connection to the book to in October, 2020:

“Aravind and I went to college together at Columbia University and for 20 years he has been one of my closest friends. […] When I made my first film, Man Push Cart, he was a journalist and it gave him the push to go back to India and get his first novel done. He sent me rough drafts of The White Tiger and I thought, he is such a great writer of characters and such a great thinker. He is dealing with heavy issues, but he made it so funny and entertaining, the character recounting his story in first person narration in a letter to this Chinese premier on his way to India to learn what it means to be an entrepreneur. It totally destabilizes the white Western world; Aravind so smartly predicted where things were headed… I waited 15 years to make this movie.”