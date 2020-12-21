Rapper Lil Pump Lied About Being A Dad!!

These days, Lil Pump makes headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Earlier this month, he appeared to claim that he was father to a baby boy on social media — but it turns out that the baby does not belong to him.

According to TMZ, the baby boy is actually the son of Andre Malek, a yacht captain who operates charters in Miami.

Pump lost a lot of street cred when he publicly endorsed Trump for president, even attending rallies to cosign him.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch” he said. “F*ck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass n*gga. F**** sleepy Joe n*gga Trump 2020 bitch”

LIL PUMP SHAVES OFF HIS EYEBROWS

When he attended the Trump rally, Trump introduced him as “Lil Pimp,” but that did not put Pump off. He continued to support Trump publicly, even vowing to leave the country if Biden won the November election.

Biden did win… so now we’re just waiting on Pump to let his fans know which country he’s going to be migrating to.