Rachel Zoe Calls It ‘Miracle’ as Son Is Safe After Falling 40 Feet From Ski Lift

Admitting she and her husband Rodger Berman are ‘scarred for life’ following the accident, the fashion designer reminds ‘everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.’

Rachel Zoe‘s family vacation has turned into a traumatic experience. The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 21 to reveal that her eldest son Skyler landed in the hospital over the weekend after a frightening incident during a ski trip.

Rachel began by sharing a picture of her 9-year-old son lying in the emergency room. The boy was covered in a blanket in a hospital bed and was wearing a face mask, but he appeared to be in good spirits as he was waving for the camera.

“So I typically don’t share like this, but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute…,” the mother of two wrote over the photo. “This is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known.”

Admitting that she and her husband Rodger Berman “are shattered and numb” by what happened, she was still grateful for “a miracle” that her son is safe. She added, “woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

In a follow-up post, Rachel detailed the accident that landed her son in the hospital. “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift,” she explained.

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened,” she shared. “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad [are] scarred for life.”

Skyler also appeared in a video posted on her mom’s Stories to give an update on his condition. “I’m OK, I’m just sore,” the boy, clad in pajamas, said while getting out of bed and walking around the room to show how he’s recovering. “I’m kinda hurting but I’m fine.”

Rachel added in another post that she and her husband “have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of talking and laughing.” Reminding her followers to appreciate their time with their loved ones, she said, “Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply stare at him until further notice. Hug your babies extra from us today.”

Rachel and her husband Rodger also share 7-year-old son Kaius.