Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a glimpse of what the shooting norms look like

2020 has added a whole new level of ‘normal’ in our lives. Right from face-mask being the most important accessory to making sure not to practice social-distancing at every public gathering… This year has redefined rules. And Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a moment and shares a glimpse of her work life with us on Instagram.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy shooting for her next Hollywood film called Text For You with Sam Heughan. And while she’s busy shooting for the film, she also tells us what’s the whole new-normal on a film set. She shared a picture this morning where we see her with a face shield and all ready for a shot. In the caption, she explains the whole new procedure before one enters the film-set. “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone …And masks on…in between all shots. Staying safe is part of getting the job done ï¸Âprotect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!” Inspirational… work comes first but with safety measures for sure.







Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also spotted shooting on the streets of London a couple of days back. The actress was shooting for an intimate scene with Sam Heughan and was seen dressed in a pink dress and an orange overcoat.