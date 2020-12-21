Posthaste: Canadian economy is losing momentum fast — and will likely see a contraction in November

Good morning!

The Canadian economy is once again on shaky ground as the virus continues to rage even as vaccines are being readied and distributed as fast as possible.

It’s a similar story elsewhere, with the latest danger emerging from the United Kingdom which is in the throes of a new mutation of the virus that has forced Canada and other countries to shut its borders to the British Isles.

While the vaccines are expected to make an impact over the longer term, the near term points to worrying economic data amid a new round of lockdowns across Canada.

Statistics Canada will release GDP data for October on Wednesday, and it could make for sobering reading.

Real GDP is expected to rise 0.2 per cent in October, but Royal Bank of Canada is already looking past that number and expects November GDP to show a 0.8 per cent drop.

“Virus containment measures, which weighed on the hospitality sector in October, ramped up in November as the second wave of lockdowns intensified,” wrote RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan in a note on Friday.

“The closure of non-essential stores also appeared to have led to zero growth in retail sales in November. However the larger drag is likely to come from another sharp pullback in industries like accommodation and food services and recreation which combined accounted for a whopping 60 per cent of the shortfall in employment relative to pre-shock levels in November.”

A slew of other data also points to a weakening economy. October’s manufacturing data surprised to the downside, rising by a mere 0.3 per cent. Retail sales were better than expected, rising 0.4 per cent, though with a less encouraging (0.2 per cent) increase in volumes. And this data does not reflect the new restrictions that are now in place.

TD Bank expects GDP in October to be supported by energy sector, but the momentum is waning.

“Energy will provide a tailwind to the goods-producing sector on higher oilsands output that should help make up for a lackluster performance in manufacturing, while construction should also make a positive contribution. Looking to services, real estate will benefit from resale transactions that were just shy of record levels while wholesale trade provides another source of strength,” TD said in a report.

Scotiabank’s customer transaction data also points to uneven growth going forward, compared to the robust pick up that was widely expected in the fall. The bank said growth in the wholesale and retail payment flow slowed in mid-December, while manufacturing firms continue to show transaction flow below last year’s levels.

“Year-on-year growth in consumer transactions (available through December 12th) has slowed in the first week of December, before picking up again more recently. The continued resilience of spending in December suggests that the widespread restrictions implemented across provinces may not have as big an impact as expected in Q4-2020,” the bank said.

It appears that businesses will have to wait till next year before a robust pickup is more evident. Hopefully, with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a US$900-billion stimulus package as early as today, and Ottawa’s fiscal stimulus kicking in, next year would hopefully see a rebound. It’s, after all, a time for hope.