Porsha From Atlanta Housewives CUT OFF HER HAIR; Looks Like Tamron Hall (Pics)

Porsha from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has cut off almost all her hair, has confirmed.

Here’s what she used to look like:

And this is what she looks like now:

The folks on social media are saying that she look sl a lot like Tamron Hall with the shorter hair.

Here are some of the reactions, from social media:

She looks cute. No to the eyebrows though. I hate when women draw their eyebrows like that She’s cut her hair short like this before. Seems she does it every few years. I never noticed Porsha’s head was so small! You know what they say…small head, little brain. Her hair doesn’t look healthy

Porsha Williams is a television personality and actress. Williams has starred on the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation since its second season in 2013, and finished in eighth place on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017. Her marriage to football player Kordell Stewart was featured on Platinum Weddings, although they divorced in 2013.

She has a child with Detroit businessman Dennis Mckinley.