Over 15% of fans find this MCU character most overrated

Though it was a close race, none other than the iconic Captain America (Chris Evans) came out as the most overrated character, with 15.65% of the vote. Perhaps the survey respondents didn’t agree with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) when he declared Cap has “America’s a**.” Or maybe it’s Cap’s inclination to act as the Avengers’ leader that rubs them the wrong way, much like it does with Tony. However, despite his status as the most overrated character, Captain America is, at least, not the hero that 30% of people would eliminate from the MCU.

Behind Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) came in tied for a close second with 13.83% respondents saying each of them is the most overrated. There was another tie for fourth, at 12.92%, between Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) and Doctor Strange. Out of all the original Avengers, Thor got the fewest votes, if you don’t count Hawkeye — who wasn’t an option and wasn’t written in either. But there were warring answers in the write-in category, oscillating between “none of them” and “all of them.”

Whether you think Cap is given too much credit or not, his story in the MCU has come to an end — at least, Steve Rogers’ time taking up the mantle has. He’s passed his shield on to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), who’s going to have to wrestle with the implications of that alongside Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in their upcoming series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.