Oppo A15s with 4100mAh battery, 13MP main rear camera goes on sale in India: Price, specs and launch offers – Mobiles News

Last week, Oppo launched a new budget smartphone in India — called Oppo A15s — and today the handset has been made available in the country.The Oppo A15s is available across all retail channels and Amazon at Rs 11,490.

As part of the launch offers, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and no cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and for those who want to give a smartphone in exchange can get up to Rs 10,800 off.



Oppo A15s specs



The Oppo A15s smartphone offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display of 1600x720p resolution with a water drop notch. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on ColorOS 7.2-based on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A15s comes in a single storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Additionally, it comes with support for a microSD card of up to 256GB.

For camera duties, the Oppo A15s houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). For selfie duty, the Oppo A15s comes with a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and AI beauty support.

Available in three colour options of Dynamic Black, Rainbow Silver and White, the Oppo A15s comes backed by a 4100mAh battery and measures 164×75.4×7.9mm and weighs 175 grams.

