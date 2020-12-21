Opinion: Dying for health reform

Article content continued

As mentioned, these data were for 2018-19. It would only be reasonable to expect the numbers to be even worse this year as governments postponed thousands of procedures because of the pandemic.

Fixing this problem probably won’t be easy. A good start would be for governments to improve how they both track and disclose data related to patient suffering in the health-care system. Governments require businesses to file reports on workplace accidents that result in the most minor of injuries. Yet they themselves don’t track, and certainly don’t proactively disclose, information on patients dying or suffering while waiting for surgery.

A second obvious measure would be for governments to stop making waiting lists longer by blocking private clinics from providing the treatment patients need. Our health system can be public even with the participation of private clinics and medical offices — as in every other developed country with waitlists shorter than Canada’s.

One thing should be clear, the data we uncovered suggests patient suffering is more common than it should be.

Colin Craig is president of the think-tank SecondStreet.org.