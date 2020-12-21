OG Anunoby agrees to four-year, $72M extension with Raptors

A number of extensions are rolling in across the NBA. The Orlando Magic extended both Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac on Monday. It now appears the Toronto Raptors have locked up a key piece.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have signed O.G. Anunoby to a four-year, $72 million extension. The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.
Anunoby had a career year last season, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from deep.
The 23-year-old impressed in the Raptors’ preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, scoring 11 points with five rebounds. However, he was less impressive on Monday, scoring just four points with two rebounds and an assist.
Anunoby will likely see increased playing time during the 2020-21 season and will have to be effective on both sides of the ball in order to help Toronto reach the postseason. He’s established himself as a solid defender, so defense shouldn’t be an issue.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90