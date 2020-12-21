OG Anunoby agrees to four-year, $72M extension with Raptors

Anunoby had a career year last season, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from deep.

The 23-year-old impressed in the Raptors’ preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, scoring 11 points with five rebounds. However, he was less impressive on Monday, scoring just four points with two rebounds and an assist.

Anunoby will likely see increased playing time during the 2020-21 season and will have to be effective on both sides of the ball in order to help Toronto reach the postseason. He’s established himself as a solid defender, so defense shouldn’t be an issue.