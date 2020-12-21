NY Jets fans fume after win over LA Rams leaves them out of position to draft Trevor Lawrence

The New York Jets are the NFL’s worst team.

For weeks they’ve been ruthlessly mocked for their poor play on the field and were tipped to go winless with an 0-16 record.

After 51 weeks and 13 games without a win, the Jets finally earned the chance to celebrate with pride but their fan base were less than impressed.

The general consensus among the team’s loyal supporters was the victory was worse than another loss, because the Jacksonville Jaguars are now in position for the top overall pick – and the chance to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’s been touted as a generational talent.

Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets celebrates with teammates following an interception. (Getty)

Jacksonville haa been just as bad as the Jets and have matching 1-13 records, but the Jaguars hold the tiebreaker for the top pick based on their easier schedule.

If Jacksonville lose their next two games against the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, they will pick first in the 2021 draft with Lawrence a certainty to get picked.

Adam Gase’s team was coming off their worst loss of the season, a 40-3 thrashing in Seattle last week. And then, despite being 17-point underdogs, they never trailed against the Rams — who entered the game with the best defence in the NFL.

The Jets got home against the Rams 23-20 but even with 20-3 and 23-10 leads late in the second half, they almost collapsed.

But they held on to avoid the third 0-16 season in NFL history.

“Hey, our job is to go out and try to win every week,” Jets coach Adam Gase said.

With two games left, New York might have ruined its chances at the No. 1 overall pick however it certainly didn’t bother quarterback Sam Darnold, who looked right at home in his first pro game in his native Southern California. The former USC Trojans star went 22 of 31 with a touchdown pass and no interceptions.

“It doesn’t affect us,” Darnold said. “We’re focused on one job every single week, and that’s winning a game. Anything other than that, we’re not focused on.”

with AP