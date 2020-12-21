NRL news, The Mole | Real reason behind Steve Matai’s Manly disappearance, Cory Paix Bulldogs link

There’s more to last week’s bizarre Steve Matai ‘disappearance’ story than meets the eye.

Former Manly players and officials were concerned about Matai’s well-being after the former premiership-winning centre went ‘off the grid’, moving with his family up the NSW north coast and declining to return messages.

Matai then put out a statement that he was healthy and happy and getting on with his life – and had no desire for any more of the limelight.

But the real story – from someone close to Matai – is that the Kiwi Test ace was unhappy with the way in which he parted company with the Sea Eagles at the end of 2016.

Matai had another year under contract with the club and was more than happy to play on despite neck and shoulder issues.

But the club told him after more than 200 games that his services were no longer required, gave him a payout and sent him on his way.

The ending left Matai anything but happy, thus his decision to have little to do with the club in the years since.

Jamie Lyon, Brett Stewart and Steve Matai celebrate after winning the 2011 NRL grand final. (Getty)

BULLDOGS EYEING BRONCOS YOUNG GUN

Don’t be surprised if Broncos utility Cory Paix ends up at the Bulldogs next season.

The Dogs are looking for a back-up halfback and hooker – and Paix can play both positions.

The 20-year-old debuted in the top grade in the Broncos’ season from hell this year and managed 13 games for the club in difficult circumstances.

The youngster learned the hard way – but there is no doubting he will be a better player in years to come.

Cory Paix (L) and Tom Dearden at Brisbane Broncos training. (Getty)

PROP’S REMARKABLE TITANS RESURGENCE

Titans officials have been stunned by Lloyd Perrett’s application to training as he attempts to win a contract with the club.

Perrett has lost a staggering 15kg since joining the Titans at the start of pre-season training, after missing much of last season due to COVID cutbacks.

The former Manly and Bulldogs prop has more than 50 NRL games to his name and would be a handy addition to the club’s forward arsenal.

The 26-year-old has silky ball skills and is on track for a comeback to the NRL after being on the outer in recent seasons.

DRAGONS NOT KEEN ON CUT-PRICE LODGE

The Dragons are the latest club to say ‘thanks but no thanks’ to controversial Broncos prop Matt Lodge.

The Broncos are so desperate to offload Lodge that they are prepared to pay $1.6 million of his rich four-year deal.

The Dragons did consider signing Lodge at a bargain price but ended up going for Eels prop Daniel Alvaro, who came to terms last week.

It’s looking increasingly like the Broncos won’t be able to get rid of Lodge and he will be part of Kevin Walters’ squad again in 2021.