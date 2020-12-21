NFL Week 15 grades from around the league

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Any hopes Raheem Morris had of turning an interim head coach tag into the full-time job should be considered unrealistic after another Falcons collapse. The Falcons (4-10) have big money (Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Dante Fowler) and high draft capital (A.J. Terrell, Keanu Neal, Isaiah Oliver) invested on defense. Most of those players suited up Sunday, but the Falcons — who blew 19- and 16-point second-half leads earlier this season — allowed Brady to amass more passing yards in a half (320 in the second) than any NFL QB this year. Despite improvement under Morris, the organization was likely going in a new direction anyway. It certainly will now.

FALCONS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Chiefs (Sun.)