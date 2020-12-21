New Netflix releases in January 2021: Every movie and TV show coming to streaming service

Netflix is preparing forfo a very busy 2021 on the horizon.
With a bursting list of new movies and TV shows set to be added next month, the streaming service is on hand to cure your January blues.
Included among the biggest new titles are season three of Cobra Kai, new adaptation Fate: The Winx Saga and Carey Mulligan drama The Dig.
Pieces of a Woman, which is generating Oscar buzz for Vanessa Kirby’s lead performance, will also be released.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January below.
Original Titles
TV
Dream Home Makeover season two
Headspace Guide to Meditation
Nailed It! Mexico season three
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season five
Disenchantment part three
Call My Agent season four
Film
Documentary
The Minimalists: Less is Now
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Kids & Family
Anime
The Idhun Chronicles part two
Licenced Titles
TV
Korean Porkbelly Rhapsody (new episodes weekly)
Film
Around the World in 80 Days
Documentary
Kids & Family
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure