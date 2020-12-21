Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’ tells the story of a poor driver (Adarsh Gourav) who serves a rich Indian couple (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao) but if forced to sign a paper claiming he hit a person while driving them. The couple was the ones responsible, but so desperate for work, the servant signs it.

What comes next is the uncaging of an animal. After years of abuse and neglect, he will rise up and stop being fed from their dirty hands and become one of the biggest entrepreneurs ever.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga and will release on Netflix next month! Take a look at the official trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“The ambitious driver (Adarsh Gourav) of a rich Indian couple (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao) uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. The White Tiger is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga, directed and written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer Mukul Deora.”

Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’ Based On The Bestselling Novel By Aravind Adiga Releases Next Month

Viewers commented on the trailer, “What looks really interesting is that a young talent is in the lead role while actors like Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are in the supporting roles“, “Extremely happy to finally see some good Indian English accent“, “Omg can’t believe it just on the last chapter of this book and this trailer has made the reading worth it” and “Omg, I thought it was gonna be a light-hearted comedy but it really scared me from the middle onwards to the end… CANNOT WAIT TO WATCH THIS!”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this? Let us know in the comments below.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships featuring films across a wide variety of genres and languages. For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.