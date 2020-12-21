NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Camila Banus Is Engaged, Big News For Gabi DiMera Portrayer!

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers reveal Gabi Dimera (Camila Banus) has had a rough time of it in the missing year and just before. From losing Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), family drama, a failed wedding, as well as a sudden change, she definitely got hit by 2020.

However, the actress who plays her just closed out the year with some good news. Let’s take a look at her character, what could be, and why Camila is celebrating right now.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’Spoilers: Bad times

First, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal the family drama that pulled her and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) out of Salem got resolved much quicker than we thought. She was back by the holidays, and she came in strong.

She got into a couple of arguments right out the gate, with the best and most memorable being with Jake Lambert (Barash) and Kate DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Her showdown with them was great and full of classic Gabi comebacks. However, it was also emotional.

You could feel the hurt inside when she admitted to lying about using him. She admitted she’d done so to keep him in Salem and away from her potential danger.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’Spoilers: Wounded pride

Of course, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate Gabi is a proud woman. She decided to suck it up and move on by doing the only sensible thing—get the heck out of Salem. More characters should do the same.

However, like most people in this town, she must be a sucker for punishment. Because before she left for Arizona, she swore a return would come.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’Spoilers: Will she return?

That would be a yes. They don’t know exactly when, but the actress is going to return to the show. We’re guessing things will fall through in Arizona and she’ll decide to take back her place in town.

We’re expecting a lot of gloating, because she’ll surely either be there for Gwen Davies’s (Emily O’Brien) game to end or will hear about it through the grapevine. Actually, we’re leaning toward that. Because we can’t see Gabi turning down an opportunity to say, “I told you so.”

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’Spoilers: Camila’s news

So, besides losing Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), thinking Stefan came back to life only to learn it’s a twin, and losing Gabi Chic, Gabi’s had a bad year. Plus, she had to send her daughter away. Her portrayer, however, has ended her 2020 on a great note.

In an Instagram TV video posted on Saturday, December 19th, she announced his news. She’s engaged to her boyfriend, fellow actor Marlon Aquino! She shared the news with her followers while sitting with family at a Miami eatery.

The excitement was palpable in the video from everyone, and the ring got plenty of attention. We loved it, personally. It’s simple and classic—perfect for daily wear. Here’s wishing the happy couple the best, and a great 2021 for everyone.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.