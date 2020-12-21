Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his early days as an aspiring actor and the challenges he faced

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a great actor and keeps loving to surprise us with his phenomenal roles. The actor even won the Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) at the recently concluded first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards for his performance in Raat Akeli Hai. The actor spoke to the Times of India for an interview and opened up about his struggling days in Bollywood.



Nawazuddin says that how he started his day with auditions and ended with a peaceful sleep even though he couldn’t bag any role. “Every morning, I would visit several offices with my biodata and pictures, and by night, I would be so tired that I would go to sleep peacefully.” He even says that he only wanted to act and hence he didn’t even mind even if he had bagged a role in television. However, he didn’t pass any auditions even for TV roles and continued to have a strong-faith on his skills and continued to run around for auditions and even picked up small stints at the movies, even if it was barely for two-minutes. For those who don’t know, he’s seen as an extra in Aaja Nachle which starred Madhuri Dixit Nene.



He further says that he was just determined to bag a role and had faith in his act. “But I never thought that one day I want to be a star. The only thing I knew was acting, so I had to keep working at it.” The talented actor had its focus right and concentrated on his skills. Young hopefuls can surely learn a lot from him.