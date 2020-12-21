Navalny Says Russian Agent Confessed to Plot to Poison Him

The F.S.B., a successor agency to the K.G.B. that Mr. Putin ran before becoming president, has become a dominant behind-the-scenes force in Russian politics and business. The call Mr. Navalny released Monday added to the trove of evidence suggesting that the agency had organized — and botched — an assassination attempt against the country’s most prominent opposition politician.

According to last week’s Bellingcat report, three F.S.B. officers followed Mr. Navalny to Siberia in August where he was meeting with supporters in preparation for local elections. They trailed him to the Siberian city of Tomsk where, just after midnight on Aug. 20, telephone metadata showed one of the operatives near the hotel where Mr. Navalny and his team were staying, the report said.

Hours later, shortly after taking off on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, Mr. Navalny was heard screaming in the airplane bathroom before collapsing. The pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, another Siberian city. By the Mr. Navalny arrived at a hospital there, he was in a coma.

Days later, another F.S.B. officer — Mr. Kudryavtsev — flew to Omsk from Moscow and stayed there for just 10 hours, according to Bellingcat.

Mr. Navalny called the man he said was Mr. Kudryavtsev last Monday, hours before he and Bellingcat released the investigation identifying Mr. Kudryavtsev and seven other members of the F.S.B. team that reportedly tried to poison Mr. Navalny.

Mr. Navalny used caller-I.D.-spoofing software to make it look as if he were calling from an F.S.B. landline, and introduced himself as an aide to a senior Russian security official preparing an urgent report on what went wrong in the mission.