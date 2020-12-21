Movie studio behind ‘James Bond’ franchise explores sale By

() – U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told on Monday.

The movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added. The development was reported https://on.wsj.com/37DWKEq earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

MGM Holdings said it had no comment.

