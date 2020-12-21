Morgan Simianer & Jackson Michie’s TikTok Videos Raise Eyebrows

Is this the romantic reality TV crossover no one saw coming?

That’s what fans are thinking after some new TikTok videos starring Cheer‘s Morgan Simianer and Big Brother‘s Jackson Michie. Michie, who won the 21st season of Big Brother, posted a few eyebrow-raising videos of him and Simianer together on his TikTok account. In one clip, shared on Dec. 20, they clanked wine glasses and flirted to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “B.I.T.C.H.”

In another video, posted over the weekend, they mouthed the words to an Uncle Buck questioning scene with the headline, “Shooting your shot when they’re out of your league.”

Over on Simianer’s page, she posted a video of them together while acting out audio of a woman asking someone if he’s looking for a wife. “@jackson_michie sorry to bother you!” she captioned the clip.

Naturally, the videos did not go unnoticed by fans. One follower commented, “When big brother and cheer world collide.” Another fan quipped, “The crossover I never knew I needed.”