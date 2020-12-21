Monique Samuels Says She Didn’t React To Candiace Dillard’s Comments During Reunion Due To ‘Growth’

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 reunion, many fans noticed Candiace Dillard made several comments under her breath and frequently butt into other segments. They also felt like Dillard threw jabs at Samuels and commended the podcast host for not reacting. Samuels explains why she didn’t allow the remarks to get under her skin in a Twitter post.

‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ — Episode 17157 — Pictured in this screen grab: Monique Samuels | Bravo

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into physical fight

Although Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard expressed an interest in repairing their relationship and met up for lunch, the ladies couldn’t get past their differences.

After getting into a few minor arguments, the tension became too much, and they came to blows at a winery. The ladies got into a heated exchange, and it turned violent when Samuels slammed Dillard to the table by her hair and hit her on the head several times until producers separated them.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Denies Pushing Monique Samuels Into Fight: ‘It Was a Stop’

A week after the fight, Samuels met with the other housewives to apologize for “putting them in harm’s way.” However, she admitted she didn’t feel remorse at the time or spoke to Dillard. Therefore, they, except Karen Huger and Ashley Darby, decided they didn’t want to hang out with Samuels until she sought help.

Upset and believing Samuels didn’t care, Dillard filed a complaint with the court, resulting in a second-degree assault charge against her former friend. Samuels countered, hitting her former friend with the same count. However, both cases ended up getting dropped.

Samuels and Dillard saw each other again at ‘RHOP’ season 5 reunion

While Samuels noted she wanted to apologize to Dillard after a talk with her pastor and first lady of her church helped her recognize where she went wrong, the Not For Lazy Moms owner failed to reach out to her former friend.

She then stated she hadn’t spoken to Dillard because the “I See You” singer made it legal, so she only wanted to communicate through their lawyers. They eventually came face-to-face a year later during the season 5 reunion.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Fans Think Bravo Might Fire Monique Samuels Following a Comment From Andy Cohen

Executive producer and host Andy Cohen brought up their segment toward the end of the second part, and Dillard became emotional while Samuels remained stoic while recounting the events.

It upset the former Miss United States to the point where she abruptly left the stage in tears.

Samuels on why she didn’t react to Dillard’s comments

Throughout the first two parts of the reunion, Dillard frequently inserted her opinion when others were at the center of the conversation. Additionally, the former Miss United States continually muttered jabs under her breath when Samuels and other housewives answered questions.

Many fans thought Dillard shouldn’t have thrown shade at everyone else, namely Samuels, only to later cry and run off the stage. Samuels also noticed and claimed the former Miss United States deserved an “Oscar” award for performance.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Says Candiace Dillard Running off Stage Crying Deserves an ‘Oscar’

The Not For Lazy Moms owner also retweeted a viewer who thought Dillard wanted a “reaction” by repeatedly calling Samuels’ receipt-filled binder a “thirst book.” When replying to someone who commended the RHOP housewife for her “patience” with Dillard, Samuels chalked it up to “growth.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8 Central on Bravo.