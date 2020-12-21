Mithun Chakraborty Collapses On the Set of Kashmir Files Due to Food Poisoning

Mithun Chakraborty has been shooting in Mussoorie for his next film Kashmir Files. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. On Saturday, the shoot came to an abrupt halt when Mithun Chakraborty fell ill on the sets.



According to reports in a leading daily, Mithun Chakraborty was shooting for the film on Saturday and amidst the shot, the actor collapsed on the set. The team quickly brought the actor under medical care. Director Vivek Agnihotri spoke to the daily saying, “It was an action scene, mounted on a big scale, and everything was centred on Mithun sir’s character. He had a terrible bout of food poisoning and was unable to even stand. After taking a brief break, he finished the sequence.”



The filmmaker further adds about the actor’s great work ethics as he says that Mithun Chakraborty wanted to rest for some time and was back on the set the next day, “He told me that in his four-decade-plus career, he has never fallen ill on set. It was evident that all he kept thinking was that the shoot should not be halted.” He resumed shooting on Sunday as the senior actor didn’t want the team’s time to be wasted. Now that’s one dedicated and sincere actor we have heard of. Kashmir Files also stars Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar.