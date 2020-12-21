Mirchi Lagi Toh’s new version from Coolie No.1 is out now



















Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to release digitally this Christmas. The cast of the film is going all out to promote it till its release. From songs to posters to videos, everything the team of the film does sells like hotcakes. Today, the makers of the film released yet another song from the film. The new version of Mirchi Lagi Toh released today and Sara and Varun chemistry is on point in it.

Grooving to the hit ’90s track, the voice of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik has been retained as well as the lyrics of Sameer. However, Lijo and DJ Chetas have given it a bit of a new age twist. If you haven’t heard the song and watched its entertaining video yet, catch it right here.