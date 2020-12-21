Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With ‘Three Way’ Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

WENN/Instagram/Andres Otero

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker makes the eye-popping remark after being left impressed by a TikTok clip of the ‘Senorita’ singers covering her 2009 ‘Hannah Montana’ song ‘The Climb’.

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a “three way” in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker was impressed with a TikTok clip of the loved-up “Senorita” singers covering her 2009 “Hannah Montana: The Movie” song “The Climb”, and suggested they all get together to make sweet music.

<br />

Commenting on the weekend post on Shawn’s account, Miley wrote, “Let’s have a three way.”

She then clarified her eye-popping remark by adding, “A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal.”

Miley and Mendes previously worked together to perform a rendition of Shawn’s “In My Blood” single at the Grammy Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Mendes had also collaborated with Cabello in 2015’s single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” prior to reuniting on their 2019 hit “Senorita”.

Mendes and Cabello have been dating since summer of last year and spent the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic by self-isolating together. In his Netflix documentary “In Wonder“, the 22-year-old singer admitted that he has thought about proposing to his girlfriend. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he confessed.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person,” he explained.