Miles Teller On How His Marriage to Keleigh Sperry Survived Quarantine

“It was very Hawaiian, just what the couple asked for. They had two different bands play throughout the dinner and it was incredible,” a source told E! News after the big day. “The couple did a champagne toast thanking the guests for flying out and being there.”

In his new interview, Miles also spilled more deets on how his proposal went down. He left a note and a rose for the model on a tree during their safari getaway in South Africa, but she almost missed the sweet gesture!

“She thought at first it was a marker where someone got killed or something. Then she read the note,” the Whiplash star shared.

Spoiler alert: She said yes. “She watches the Bachelorette and stuff,” Miles explained on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in 2017. “So she felt like she had won because she had the final rose.”

However, he initially tricked Keleigh into thinking they were going to get engaged three months prior, during a “surprise” anniversary trip, when they brought their French bulldog Bugsy. The actor said, “I was starting to feel bad… I didn’t propose to her during that trip. That crushed her.”

Nothing some good buffalo wings can’t fix, amirite?