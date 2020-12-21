MicroStrategy buys the dip — Now has more BTC than US govt By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy buys the dip — Now has more BTC than US govt
Business intelligence company MicroStrategy has added to its (BTC) stash, with a purchase of 29,646 BTC for a total of $650 million, an average of around $21,925 per Bitcoin
CEO Michael Saylor tweeted the news immediately following a pullback in price to $22,247, although it is unclear whether the acquisition coincided with this event.
