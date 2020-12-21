Microsoft, Alphabet, Cisco, LinkedIn, GitHub, VMware, and the Internet Association file an amicus brief in support of WhatsApp in the WhatsApp v. NSO Group case (Raphael Satter/Reuters)

Raphael Satter / Reuters:
Microsoft, Alphabet, Cisco, LinkedIn, GitHub, VMware, and the Internet Association file an amicus brief in support of WhatsApp in the WhatsApp v. NSO Group case — (Reuters) – Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebook’s legal battle against hacking company NSO …
