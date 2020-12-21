Michigan Teen With Down Syndrome Is A Successful Elvis Tribute Artist

17-year-old Liam Doyle has been obsessed with Elvis Presley since he saw John Stamos impersonate him on the hit show Full House. Now, he travels as an Elvis tribute artist. The twist is, Liam has Down Syndrome, but that didn’t stop him from learning all the songs and lyrics, the outfits, and even the dance moves!

“I remember the episode when [Stamos] sang ‘Suspicious Minds,’” Liam said, referencing an episode of Full House. I knew then what I was made for.”

Liam Doyle is an Elvis tribute artist, and is doing it successfully!

He continues, “I felt like Elvis had put his hand down and pulled me up by his belt,” Liam jokes. “I think he was so amazing.” Since 2016, Liam has devoted his free time to learning everything Elvis-related, from his rock ‘n roll music to his gospel Church hymns.

“He would sing Elvis songs in the house all the time,” Liam’s mom Cheryl reveals. “My husband and I eventually got him a voice coach so he could sing the songs better. This was his passion and I didn’t want to turn him from it.” His mom says he is so great at it, that he may need an agent or manager soon!

Liam has had the opportunity to travel, even once performing in Las Vegas and on cruises in his Elvis attire. Liam truly hopes to make a career out of performing as an Elvis tribute artist. “I just really like performing so much.” His mom even jokes that they may have to hire an agent or manager for him!

“Liam may be the only Elvis Tribute Artist with Down Syndrome. Sometimes I just have a feeling that Elvis is right there with us looking over our shoulder when Liam is performing,” she says. “Liam just wants to help keep the legacy alive of Elvis and his music and all the good things Elvis brought to the world.” Keep at it, Liam!