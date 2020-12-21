Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Georgia’s Toumani Camara, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, had 19 points and 10 rebounds in leading Georgia to a win over Cincinnati. Connected on 7-of-10 shots from the floor en route to matching his career-high scoring output (19 points) for the third time in five outings this season. Approached his double-double in the first half alone, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the period.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Tennessee guard Jaden Springer, a 6-foot-4, 204-pound freshman from Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged 16.5 points per game, while converting on 14 of his 18 shot attempts for an impressive mark of .778 against Appalachian State and Tennessee Tech. He scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Against Tennessee Tech, Springer poured in 21 points in just 22 minutes of action, while adding six rebounds and a season-high six assists with no turnovers.