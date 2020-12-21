Meghan McCain Shares Photos of Her Baby Bump for the First Time

Meghan McCain is one of the stars of The View. The conservative co-host has been on maternity leave for the past weeks and has been enjoying her time with Liberty Sage. McCain has not shared too many details of her pregnancy but has offered her thoughts on motherhood after the birth of her daughter. However, the Republican pundit surprised all her followers with a beautiful set of photos showing off her baby bump.

Meghan McCain keeping details of her pregnancy private

After McCain announced on The View that she was pregnant, she largely kept her road to motherhood private. Her adoring fans were left wondering why the political analyst was not sharing any details about her pregnancy. In an Instagram post, she explained that she was going to guard her baby’s privacy in a decision taken with her husband Ben Domenech.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families’ privacy as much as is possible,” McCain posted on Instagram in May 2020. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

Aside from posting a few memes about being pregnant, McCain didn’t share any photos publicly during her pregnancy. McCain knew that it was uncommon for a daytime co-host to shut out her fans from the process.

“I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on TV five days a week – but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum,” she continued. “Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”

Meghan McCain finally shares private photos

With only a couple of days away from ringing in a new year, McCain had a change of heart. Over the weekend she shared a couple of photos showing off her growing baby bump. The pics show McCain from the beginning of her pregnancy to about a week before Liberty was born.

“11 days left in 2020… the year wasn’t all bad,” McCain posted. “Pics from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived.”

“So adorbs,” friend and CNN host S.E. Cupp replied.

“Rocking it,” TV journalist Ashleigh Banfield added.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” Drag Race star Tempest Du Jour said.

“Awe, friend! I’m so glad you shared these. Look how freakin’ adorable you were,” journalist Katie Raml expressed.

The spirit of the holidays has taken over McCain has a week before this post, she also shared a photo of Liberty. In the image, McCain’s daughter is seen with a cute reindeer top and holding her mother’s thumb.

“I am not a poet nor an artists – so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” McCain posted. “However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty.”

McCain is expected to return to The View on January 4 starting at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. CT/PT on ABC.