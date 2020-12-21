Matt Roloff Once Left Amy Roloff Out of a Christmas Celebration Because ‘She Brings Tension’

Little People, Big World viewers know all about Matt and Amy Roloff. The couple divorced after 30 years of marriage, and they’ve completely gone their separate ways now. However, before Amy moved off of Roloff Farms, she and Matt had to figure out how to celebrate Christmas as a divided family on the same property — and it certainly wasn’t easy.

Here’s what happened back in 2018 when Matt was having a Christmas party with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and he didn’t want to invite Amy Roloff.

Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ hosted a Christmas party Amy Roloff wasn’t invited to

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff appear on NBC News’ ‘Today’ show | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Amy and Matt decided to divorce in 2016, and the divorce was ultra-difficult for Amy. She was used to living on Roloff Farms, but post-split, everything was changing for hers. And this included her beloved holiday traditions as well.

Back in season 18 of Little People, Big World, Matt talked to Caryn about their holiday plans. They invited over all of Matt and Amy’s adult kids along with the grandkids — but Matt told Caryn he didn’t end up inviting Amy and Amy’s boyfriend, Chris Marek.

“So, I didn’t invite Amy and Chris tonight because I just thought, ‘Well, you know, they’re having a party,’ and I thought, ‘You know, I could’ve,’” Matt started. “It would’ve been nice if I thought Amy could just drop by and be cool and chill. But there’s still something there that’s just — you know. She brings tension or something to the room.”

Amy didn’t seem to mind staying away from the party for the holidays

Matt noted there was still some awkwardness surrounding Amy and Caryn at the time, as Amy was still getting used to the idea that Matt was dating an ex-Roloff Farms manager. And it was slightly uncomfortable for the kids, too. Zach Roloff told the cameras it was hard to hang around Matt and Caryn without Amy and Chris present, but he started to come around to the idea.

Back on Amy’s side of the farm, she seemed totally unbothered that she didn’t attend Matt’s Christmas celebration. She sat by her fireplace with Chris and reflected on the year — and she seemed happier than ever.

“I mean, it’s been a great year,” Amy told Chris. “It’s been fun.”

“Most fun I’ve had in one year that I can ever remember,” Chris added.

Amy then revealed to the camera that she could picture herself walking down the aisle again. “I would like to be spending my life with someone,” she said. “Maybe that is Chris. Maybe we’re able to do that.”

There’s been tension between Matt and Amy on multiple Christmases

Prior to Matt and Amy’s split, they spent a holiday together creating a winter wonderland celebration for less fortunate kids in their area. They invited the kids over to Roloff Farms for gifts, snacks, and Christmas festivities — and it went over quite well. But there was a ton of tension when Matt went to take a group photo with the kids and left Amy out of it.

“I was a little bit sad and disappointed that Matt gathered all the kids around this whole picture-taking thing, and he’s the center of it all,” Amy explained. “It would’ve been nice to have shared in that moment. I just suddenly thought, wow, it wouldn’t of mattered if I was here or not. Things would’ve carried on.”

Now that Amy’s engaged and Matt’s planning on spending the rest of his life with Caryn, it seems the two are happiest when apart — even if it means a divided holiday for their kids. We’re excited to see what happens in 2020.

