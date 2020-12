Markelle Fultz’s career with the Philadelphia 76ers wasn’t the best, to say the least. However, his game has improved with the Orlando Magic, and it has resulted in a nice contract extension for the 22-year-old.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Fultz has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with the Magic. He was set to become a restricted free agent following the 2020-21 season.