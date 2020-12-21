Markell Fultz has last laugh to bust claims, signs $66 million extension with Orlando

He was labelled a bust and was destined to be the latest No.1 pick to be dumped on the NBA scrapheap, within a couple of years of being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

But Markelle Fultz has proven everybody wrong, to the tune of a $66 million contract.

Fans, pundits and teams around the league expressed doubt for Fultz’s future after the Sixers traded up in the 2017 draft to select him, but he was limited to 33 games in just over a season as he dealt with a shoulder injury and a crisis in confidence that saw him forget how to shoot.

Markelle Fultz during his time in Philadelphia. (AAP)

Fultz looked like a shadow of the player that dominated his one year with the Washington Huskies in college and there was doubt he would ever recover from the yips and form a successful partnership with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Even NBA legend Scottie Pippen had no hesitation in labeling Fultz a bust in 2018, pointing to the fact the Sixers were struggling to find trade partners.

“I hate to be the one to say this, but Fultz has been a bust,” Pippen said on ESPN. “It’s very obvious now, that he’s not the player they drafted, and they realise that, and they’re not finding any takers for him.

“I do think that this is the last of him in a Sixers uniform. Right now, his future doesn’t look good.”

Fultz, 22, revived his NBA career with Orlando, who acquired him in a 2019 trade with the 76ers and now has had the last laugh, agreeing to a three-year, $US50 million ($A66m) extension with the Magic, his agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fultz has had a new lease on life in Orlando. (Getty)

The Magic’s trade for him was seen as a massive gamble but the small market team knew if they could recapture Fultz’s confidence, they’d be getting a former top pick at a bargain price.

Fultz averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Magic last season.

He has seen an uptick this pre-season with his play, scoring 14 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing up six assists in a game against Charlotte last week.

Fultz still has time to really cash in on his NBA career because he only signed for three years, putting him in position to potentially reach unrestricted free agency in his prime. He’ll be just 26 years-old when his new contract expires.