Mark Hamill Said He and Carrie Fisher ‘Were in Love With Each Other’ and ‘Hated Each Other’ Through the Years

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher shared a beautiful friendship up until Fisher’s tragic death in 2016. And although their relationship was more sibling-like than romantic, there were moments, according to Hamill, where they were genuinely “in love with each other.” There were also moments where the Star Wars co-stars hated each other. In Hamill’s words, the two of them “ran the gamut over the years.”

Mark Hamill said Carrie Fisher ‘sucked you into her world’

In a 2017 panel dedicated to his dear friend Fisher, Hamill discussed his relationship with the actress. He said that before they began filming A New Hope, a lunch meeting was arranged so the two of them could get to know each other. Before the meeting, Hamill was uninterested in getting to know Fisher because she was only 19 while the actor was 24. He felt like he would be hanging out with a high schooler, a concept that didn’t interest him. Yet when he met her, he realized how mature she was for her age. He said she immediately “sucked you into her world.”

“I was just bowled over,” said Hamill. “I mean, she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken. She had a way of just being so brutally candid. I’d just met her, but it was like talking to a person you’d known for 10 years,” he said. “She was telling me stuff about her stepfather, about her mom, about Eddie Fisher — it was just harrowing in its detail. I kept thinking, ‘Should I know this?’ I mean, I wouldn’t have shared that with somebody that I had trusted for years and years and years. But she was the opposite. She just sucked you into her world.”

Mark Hamill said that at times he and Carrie Fisher were ‘in love with each other’

Hamill said that his relationship with Fisher was so intense that they “ran the gamut over the years” with their feelings for each other. At times, they seemed “in love,” whereas in other instances, they “hated each other’s guts.” But according to Hamill, this was the result of a true friendship.

“We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts,” said Hamill. “‘I’m not speaking to you. You’re such a judgmental, royal brat!’ We went through it all. It’s like we were a family.”

But during the panel, Hamill professed that a part of him was in love with Fisher, claiming she had him “under her spell.”

“A part of me did fall in love with her,” he said. “I think every guy… she had you under her spell.”

Mark Hamill said he could handle Carrie Fisher as a girlfriend

As much as Hamill loved and cherished his Star Wars co-star, he admitted that he wouldn’t be able to handle Fisher as a girlfriend. He claimed she would be too high maintenance for him and that she was “too much for him.”

“Too smart,” he told The Guardian. “Too creative… She was just the best.”