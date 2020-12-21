Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sydney hotel room

A man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room in Sydney’s south-west.

Police were called to the Corner Pub in Liverpool just after midday yesterday after reports concerning a woman’s welfare.

Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and found the body of a woman inside a room.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at Liverpool Police Station. He has since been charged with murder.

He was refused bail and attended Liverpool Local Court today.