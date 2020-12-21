Man charged over fight at local Perth barbershop

A man has been charged over a bloody fight that allegedly erupted because someone cut in line to get their hair cut at a barbershop in Perth’s north.

The 31-year-old eventually gives up his seat but the arguing between the two men appears to continue before escalating.

In confronting scenes, Mr Grbic and the other man, 53, are seen trading punches, with staff and other customers trying to break the pair up as the violence spills onto the other side of the counter.

When things finally appeared to calm down, the two men allegedly took the fight out into the carpark, where one final blow — allegedly at the hands of Mr Grbic — resulted in the older man falling to the ground.

Mr Grbic was arrested and charged with assault. He has been given strict bail conditions to adhere to.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Grbic has been ordered not to come within 100 metres of the Girrawheen barbershop or the alleged victim.