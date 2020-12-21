Majority of U.S. House votes to pass COVID aid, government funding bill By

© . U.S. Capitol Senate Voting on Coronavirus package in Washington
WASHINGTON () – A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.
With the bill headed toward House passage, it would next be considered by the Senate, which is standing by in what is expected to be an overhwelming vote of approval.
