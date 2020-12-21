Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Talk Baby Plans

As Love Is Blind fans may recall, 29-year-old Cameron is a data science consultant, while 34-year-old Lauren owns and operates her own business, The Speed Brand. Put simply, they’re both very busy with their careers—so it hasn’t exactly been easy working from home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest challenge for us, I think, has been finding the balance between just work and personal time,” Lauren explained. “Especially living in the time we’re living in, spending so much time together. I think it’s just been us finding out the best time to have for ourselves and then just continue to flourish as a couple. I think it’s important to find that balance.”

Plus, the reality TV stars have a huge side hustle: their YouTube series, Hanging With the Hamiltons.